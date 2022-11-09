DA Davidson Weighs in on Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a report released on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after buying an additional 85,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $285,918.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

