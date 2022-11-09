Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Lowered to $3.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CYXT stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $15.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $137,000.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
