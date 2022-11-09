CVR Energy, Inc. Declares None Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CVI opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $510,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.