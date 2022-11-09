Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $5.89. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 4,840 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at $16,592,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 1,607,450 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after buying an additional 412,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 13.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 14.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.