Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $12.48

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $11.77. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $560.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($7.67). On average, analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the third quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

