CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $14.52.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
