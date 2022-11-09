CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $120.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Insider Activity

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $243,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,026.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,696 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $243,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $803,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 358.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Featured Stories

