CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 1.6 %

CSGS opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 81.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

CSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

