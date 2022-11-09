CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $127.00 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day moving average of $172.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

