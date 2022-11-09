Cross Creek Advisors LLC Sells 310,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Cross Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the period. Braze comprises 17.1% of Cross Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cross Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Braze worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,235,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,813. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.36. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $578,401.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 69,059 shares valued at $2,730,363. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

