Cronos Hits 1-Day Volume of $114.55 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $114.55 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00078456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00060140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00023127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

