Cronos (CRO) One Day Volume Tops $126.54 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.58 billion and $126.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00086309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00014187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00023562 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000281 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

