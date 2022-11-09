Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $10.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.06. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

Crocs Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $82.93 on Monday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

