Critical Review: TFI International (NYSE:TFII) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and TFI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TFI International $7.22 billion 1.19 $664.36 million $8.81 11.16

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A N/A TFI International 9.05% 31.66% 12.52%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cosmos Group and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cosmos Group and TFI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TFI International 0 2 11 0 2.85

TFI International has a consensus target price of $127.56, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given TFI International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TFI International is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TFI International beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 13,384 tractors, 50,091 trailers, and 9,428 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.