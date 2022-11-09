Critical Review: Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and Tower One Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $12.83 billion 1.00 $177.98 million $0.60 15.23 Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.70 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -1.00

Analyst Ratings

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless. Tower One Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telenor ASA and Tower One Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 2 0 0 1.67 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus target price of $143.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,470.02%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 6.99% 35.42% 5.14% Tower One Wireless -41.86% N/A -20.15%

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Tower One Wireless on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services and financial services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Tower One Wireless

(Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

