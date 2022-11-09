Critical Analysis: Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) vs. GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Honest and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Honest currently has a consensus target price of $5.96, suggesting a potential upside of 73.71%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 378.82%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Honest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

43.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Honest and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 0.99 -$38.68 million ($0.43) -7.98 GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.53 N/A N/A N/A

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.51% -22.07% -14.48% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Honest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

