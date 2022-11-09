CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($59.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CRH by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of CRH by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 700,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $54.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

