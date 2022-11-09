Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $13.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRLBF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

CRLBF opened at $3.35 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $904.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.43 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

