Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. 2,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane



Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

