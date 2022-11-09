Cowen Cuts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $137.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $164.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 92,575 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

