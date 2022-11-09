Cowen Cuts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $137.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

AKAM opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,192 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.