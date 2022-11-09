Covenant Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $162.12 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Covenant token can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00014997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $162.12 million and $156,817.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00561352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.81 or 0.29239929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.