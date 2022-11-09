Cosmos Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.99 or 0.00065230 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $620.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00084656 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00013942 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00023336 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006099 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000148 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.