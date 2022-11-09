Cosmos Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.99 or 0.00065230 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $620.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00084656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00023336 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000279 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

