Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CJR.B. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$437.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.93 and a 1-year high of C$5.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

