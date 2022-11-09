Cormark Comments on STERIS’’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for STERIS’ in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Cormark also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.57 million.

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.