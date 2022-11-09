Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.68.

TSE CMMC traded down C$0.34 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,416,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,725. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.82 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$64,658,757.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,589,320.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

