CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.20

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 84411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

CONX Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONX by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CONX by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CONX by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in CONX by 2,527.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 338,417 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.