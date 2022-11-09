Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $15.47.
Insider Activity at Consumer Portfolio Services
In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $119,930.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
See Also
