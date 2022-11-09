Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $119,930.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

