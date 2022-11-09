Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.87. 43,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,855. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.



