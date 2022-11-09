ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $8.56 on Wednesday, hitting $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,004. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.