ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 99.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.10.

COP traded down $8.56 on Wednesday, hitting $125.88. 488,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,004. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

