ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
COP stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.70. 142,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
