Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded down $5.59 on Wednesday, reaching $293.66. 22,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,692. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.18.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

