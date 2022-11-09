Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 6,160 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,440 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,997.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,328,000 after acquiring an additional 965,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,320,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 135,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

