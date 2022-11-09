Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 20.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Chubb by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 113.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after buying an additional 175,846 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.89. 29,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.43. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.