Connectus Wealth LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

MS stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.06. 131,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

