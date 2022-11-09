Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.41. 63,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,297. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

