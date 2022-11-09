Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 156.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.10.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,004. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

