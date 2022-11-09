Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 466.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.87. The stock had a trading volume of 122,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

