Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.55

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.
CFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$62.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
