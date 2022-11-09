Conflux Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $65.39 million and $8.33 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,392.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00312639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00117723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00743326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.00556659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00227030 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03666951 USD and is down -10.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,266,517.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

