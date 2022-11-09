Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $51.50 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $51.50 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,970.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00024808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00312323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00114763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00736809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00559635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00223861 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03078343 USD and is down -16.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $7,989,151.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.