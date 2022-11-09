Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.00 million-$163.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.27 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.65–$0.63 EPS.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,807,529.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,320 shares of company stock worth $6,033,925 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.