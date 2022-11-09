Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.44 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $918.59 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

