Compound (COMP) Market Cap Achieves $281.88 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $38.79 or 0.00218905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $281.88 million and $79.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00129845 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00065837 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00027438 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000346 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.36380675 USD and is down -8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 300 active market(s) with $74,723,083.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

