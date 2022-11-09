COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.14% of COMPASS Pathways worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 199,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 135,546 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Brown University bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth $787,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPS traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 4,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,918. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $387.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.32.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

