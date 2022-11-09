Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

