Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Declares $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comerica to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Comerica Stock Up 1.8 %

CMA opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 28.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

