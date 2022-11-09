Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 769,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,706,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.