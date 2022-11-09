Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stake Boosted by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Coastal Financial worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 47,376 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In other news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:CCB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCB. Stephens boosted their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

